Cloudflare outage takes down X, ChatGPT and other platforms
A number of high-profile websites, including X and ChatGPT, went down for many on Tuesday, due to problems affecting major internet infrastructure firm, Cloudflare.
Thousands of users began reporting issues with the sites, as well as other services, to outage monitoring site Downdetector shortly after 11:30 GMT.
Cloudflare said in a statement it had seen "a spike in unusual traffic to one of Cloudflare's services beginning at 11:20 UTC" which had caused errors for traffic passing through its network.
"We do not yet know the cause of the spike in unusual traffic," it said, adding "we are all hands-on deck to make sure all traffic is served without errors."
Later, as many internet services started to return to normal, the firm said it had "deployed a change which has restored dashboard services."
On its homepage, X was displaying a message for some users saying there was a problem with its internal server, as a result of an "error" originating with Cloudflare.
ChatGPT's site was also displaying an error message telling some users: "please unblock challenges cloudflare.com to proceed."
Cloudflare said in an earlier note on its service status dashboard that the issues it was experiencing "potentially impacts multiple customers".
In updates since it added it was "seeing services recover" but some customers "may continue to observe higher-than-normal error rates as we continue remediation efforts".
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.