Vatican City, the world's smallest country, is governed as a monarchy with the Pope serving as its head of state, wielding vast spiritual and diplomatic influence

Despite having fewer than 3,000 residents, it boasts its own systems, including passports, stamps, and a unique economic structure free from taxation

Known for its historic landmarks and rich cultural heritage, the Vatican attracts over 25,000 visitors daily, contributing significantly to its revenue

Vatican City, often referred to as the heart of Catholicism, is not just a spiritual epicentre but also the world's smallest independent country.

With a population of fewer than 3,000 people, it functions as a well-structured nation governed by a monarchy led by the Pope.

Vatican City: 5 Things to Know About a Country Where Pope is the "President". Photo credit: Vatican Pool/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to Britanica, despite its small size, Vatican City boasts fascinating features that make it unique among nations. Here are five key things to know about this extraordinary country.

1. Smallest country in the world

Vatican City holds the title of the world’s smallest country, both in area and population. Spanning only 44 hectares (110 acres), it is nestled within Rome, Italy.

Despite its size, the Vatican operates as a fully functional state, complete with its own government, currency (the euro), passports, national anthem, and media outlets.

2. Pope: A monarch and more

In Vatican City, the Pope serves as the head of state, holding a position equivalent to that of a monarch. Until his death on 21st April 2025, Pope Francis occupied this role.

He was succeeded in an acting capacity by Cardinal Kevin Farrell until a new pope is elected. The Pope wields significant cultural, diplomatic, and spiritual influence, not only over 1.3 billion Catholics but also as the leader of the world’s largest non-governmental education and healthcare provider.

3. Unique economic system with no taxes

Unlike most nations, Vatican City does not impose income taxes on its citizens. Instead, it derives revenue from voluntary contributions by Catholics worldwide, as well as museum admissions, and the sale of coins, stamps, and publications.

Remarkably, more than 25,000 visitors flock to Vatican City daily, making tourism a substantial contributor to its economy.

4. Swiss guards, historic protective force

Vatican City does not maintain its own independent military but is protected by the Pontifical Swiss Guard, established in 1506.

Known for their distinctive uniforms, the Swiss Guards are tasked with ensuring the personal safety of the Pope. Alongside other Vatican security forces, they uphold the safety and sovereignty of the Holy See.

5. Hub of art, faith, and science

The Vatican is home to iconic landmarks such as St. Peter's Basilica, the Sistine Chapel, and the Vatican Museums, which house priceless works of art. It also features its own astronomical observatory, pharmacy, gardens, radio station, and banking system.

While food, water, electricity, and gas are imported, the Vatican’s self-sustaining facilities make it unique among microstates.

