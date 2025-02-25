Sledgehammer-wielding thieves stole a £2.8m gold toilet from Blenheim Palace in just five minutes, a court heard

The artwork, created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan and titled America, was fully functioning when it was taken in September 2019

Prosecutor Julian Christopher KC stated that the meticulously planned burglary involved five men who drove into the palace grounds in two stolen vehicles

The toilet, an artwork by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, was fully functioning while on exhibit at Blenheim Palace, the Oxfordshire country house where Sir Winston Churchill was born, when it was stolen in September 2019.

Details of the theft

The 18-carat gold toilet, titled America, weighed approximately 98kg and had been insured for $6m (£4.75m), the prosecution told Oxford Crown Court.

The gold itself was believed to be worth about £2.8m at the time of the theft. Michael Jones, 39, from Oxford, pleaded not guilty in January to stealing the artwork in an overnight raid on 14 September 2019.

Frederick Sines, 36, also known as Frederick Doe, of Winkfield, Windsor, Berkshire, and Bora Guccuk, 41, from west London, each denied one count of conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

Prosecutor's statement

Prosecutor Julian Christopher KC revealed that the sledgehammers were left at the scene.

"The burglary was carefully planned and swiftly carried out," Christopher said. "The men, five of them it appears, drove through locked wooden gates into the grounds of Blenheim Palace shortly before 5am in two stolen vehicles, an Isuzu truck and a VW Golf. They drove across a field, up to the front steps, and smashed and broke in through a window. They knew precisely where to go, broke down the wooden door to the cubicle where the toilet was fully plumbed in, removed it, leaving water pouring out of the pipes, and drove away. All in all, they spent just five minutes in the building. Clearly, such an audacious raid would not have been possible without lots of preparation."

