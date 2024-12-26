Russian air defenses shot down an Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Kazakhstan, killing 38 people, according to preliminary findings from Azerbaijan's investigation

Flight J2-8243 diverted from its intended path and crashed near the city of Aktau, with sources indicating that the plane was struck by a Russian Pantsir-S air defense system

The Kremlin has stated that an investigation is ongoing and it would be premature to speculate on the incident

Russian air defenses was reported to have shot down an Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Kazakhstan, resulting in the deaths of 38 people, according to preliminary findings from Azerbaijan's investigation, four sources told Reuters on December 26.

Flight J2-8243 crashed near Aktau in Kazakhstan, engulfed in flames, after diverting from southern Russia where Moscow frequently uses air defense systems against Ukrainian drone strikes.

The Embraer passenger jet departed from Baku, Azerbaijan, en route to Grozny in Russia's Chechnya region, but veered off course and crossed the Caspian Sea, eventually crashing on the opposite shore.

Earlier, Russia’s aviation watchdog suggested a bird strike might have caused the emergency, but did not explain the plane’s deviation. Makhachkala, the nearest Russian airport on the flight path, was closed on Wednesday morning.

An Azerbaijani source familiar with the investigation said preliminary results indicated the plane was struck by a Russian Pantsir-S air defense system, with its communications disrupted by electronic warfare systems on approach to Grozny.

"No one claims it was intentional, but based on the facts, Baku expects Russia to admit to downing the Azerbaijani aircraft," the source stated.

Three other sources confirmed the same preliminary conclusion from the Azeri investigation. The Russian Defence Ministry did not respond to requests for comment. Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Qanat Bozymbaev neither confirmed nor denied the possibility of Russian air defenses being involved.

The Kazakh transport prosecutor in the region said the investigation had not reached a definitive conclusion.

Legit.ng reported that a devastating plane crash occurred near the Kazakh city of Aktau on Wednesday morning, December 25, involving an Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines.

The plane, carrying 62 passengers and five crew members, was travelling from Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechen region when it crashed approximately three kilometres from Aktau.

