A passenger plane carrying 62 people crashed on Friday, August 9, outside São Paulo, Brazil, killing all onboard

Legit.ng gathered that the plane crashed really close to a residence which even had people inside

Videos posted on social media platforms showed the plane spiralling as it dropped shockingly from the sky

Sao Paulo, Brazil - A plane with many passengers aboard en route to Sao Paulo from the Cascavel airport in Parana crashed in a residential area on Friday, August 9.

According to the BBC, all the 62 people on board died.

VoePass airline — owners of the crashed plane — said it had 58 passengers and four crew members aboard, according to the Associated Press.

Al Jazeera reported that only one home in a local residential complex within Sao Paulo’s outskirts had been damaged in the area where the plane fell but none of the residents were hurt.

A video circulating on social media shows the plane spiralling downward before crashing. The unfortunate moment resulted in a large fire, with black smoke billowing from what appeared to be the plane's fuselage amidst the houses.

Watch the moment the ill-fated plane fell below:

Plane crash: Brazil's president mourns

Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, had also said earlier that it appears that all passengers are presumed dead.

He said in a social media post:

“Very sad news. All my solidarity to the families and friends of the victims.”

Source: Legit.ng