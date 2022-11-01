Spider-Man and friends arrest Peru drug dealers
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Four of The Avengers swooped into a dangerous Lima neighborhood over the weekend, when Spider-Man, Captain America, Thor and the Black Widow broke down a door and arrested several wanted drug dealers.
The four "superheroes" were in fact members of a special Peruvian police squad pretending to be doing promotion for a Halloween concert, the police said in a statement on Tuesday.
The operation, dubbed "Marvel" after the comic book publisher of The Avengers, saw four officers dressed as superheroes walk nonchalantly down a street in the San Juan de Lurigancho neighborhood of Lima on Saturday.
Upon arriving at a specific house, Spider-Man and his friends whipped out special equipment and broke down a steel door, allowing 10 backup police members to enter and arrest three men and a woman.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
The occupants, taken by surprise, at first thought it was a Halloween joke, according to police.
"In this building an entire family was dedicating themselves to the micro-commercialization of drugs. The drugs were going to be sold in a park nearby," said police Colonel David Villanueva.
Police seized 3,250 small packages of basic cocaine paste -- a crude extract of coca leaf -- as well as 287 bags of cocaine and 127 of marijuana.
One kilo of cocaine paste sells for roughly $380 in Peru, while a kilo of cocaine hydrochloride, the purest form, sells for about $1,000.
Source: AFP