English referee Michael Oliver has shared reasons why he cannot officiate two Premier League teams

Oliver handled the match between Manchester United and Tottenham, where the Red Devils won 2-0

The 40-year-old is currently among England's most experienced officials, and has officiated over 400 top-flight games

Nigeria grade 1 referee Eyere Ekuta has given an insight on the position of the English referee

English referee Michael Oliver has shed more light on the reasons he cannot officiate matches involving two Premier League sides.

Oliver handed the match between Manchester United and Tottenham, where the Red Devils won 2-0 courtesy goals from Bryan Mbueumo and Bruno Fernandes at te Old Trafford on Saturday night, February 7.

English referee Michael Oliver cannot officiate two teams in the English Premier League.



The 40-year-old issued a red card to Spurs captain Cristian Romero in the 29th minute following a serious foul on Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

The FIFA-badged referee is considered as one of the best officials in the English Premier League alongside Anthony Taylor, as they have officiated in several tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup, per England Football.

Clubs Michael Oliver cannot officiate

Five years ago, Michael Oliver explained how the English Premier League match appointments were done, strictly complying to laid down rules and regulations.

The Ashington-born referee grew up supporting Newcastle United and is not allowed to officiate games involving the Magpies.

Oliver also steps aside from matches involving Newcastle's rivals, Sunderland, who are currently in the Premier League this season after gaining promotion.

The English referee added that he "had a bit of talent" but "didn't like putting the hard work in as a player". He said:

"I never referee Newcastle games. We have to declare if we have an allegiance to any club or if a family member works at a club.

"You can’t do any match involving that team, and I can’t do Sunderland, either, for obvious reasons.

"Because Newcastle are invariably involved in a relegation battle, when you get to March or April, it means I can’t referee anyone around them towards the bottom three.

"If Newcastle needed a point to survive and the team they were fighting to get above was say Villa, I couldn’t referee Villa’s game either. I wouldn’t want to. It’s not worth the hassle," per Daily Mail.

Referee Michael Oliver during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in England.



Clash of interest is inevitable - Ekuta

National women's grade 1 referee, Eyere Ekuta, explained that there would be a clash of interest if Michael Oliver decides to officiate for or against his boyhood club.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Ekuta said:

"It is against the ethics of officiating to handle a club you've previously sworn allegiance to. You'll have no choice but to favour the club in one way or the other.

