Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has sparked major debate in Nigerian football circles after declaring Victor Osimhen as the greatest Nigerian player of all time, ahead of legendary figures like Rashidi Yekini and Segun Odegbami.

The Napoli forward has scored 26 goals for the national team in 41 appearances, and ranks behind Yekini in the all-time scorers for the Super Eagles.

Victor Osimhen has been picked by William Troost Ekong as the player who will become Nigeria's greatest ever player. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen has been pivotal in Nigeria’s success in recent years, and despite failing to qualify the Super Eagles for the World Cup yet, has led the national team to the Bronze medal (2019), and Silver medal (2024) at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Speaking to ESPN Africa, Ekong believes Osimhen has what it takes to become the greatest player of all time for Nigeria ahead of the legends before him.

“I think I have to stick with my generation. For me, I think Victor Osimhen has the potential to be the best player we have seen in the Nigerian shirt. Pure talent!”, Ekong said.

According to Afrik-Foot, Yekini still holds the record as Nigeria’s highest goalscorer with 37 goals and also made history as the first man to score for Nigeria at a FIFA World Cup.

Odegbami, on the other hand, was instrumental for the Green Eagles as Nigeria won its first-ever AFCON trophy in 1980 in front of home fans in Lagos.

Fans kick against Osimhen GOAT comment

Meanwhile, fans have disagreed with Troost-Ekong on his choice of Osimhen as Nigeria’s greatest ever footballer.

Osimhen played a pivotal role for the Super Eagles as the team finished second at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. Photo by Issouf Sanogo

Source: Getty Images

Many pointed out that the 26-year-old forward’s failure to play at the World Cup for Nigeria counts against him in the bid for the “GOAT” debate.

Kcee posted on X:

“Victor needs World Cup appearances, then win some Nations Cup.”

Oluwasegun echoed same sentiment:

“Greatest Nigeria player way no get World Cup appearance 😭😭😭”

Another fan posted:

“That's a strong statement! It's always exciting to see players share their opinions on legends.”

While Ekong’s comments reflect the admiration Osimhen commands among his current Super Eagles teammates and fans alike, they also challenge the long-standing reverence Nigerians hold for past legends like Yekini and Odegbami.

Until Osimhen takes the Super Eagles to a World Cup or delivers an AFCON title as a leading figure, the Nigerian GOAT debate will remain wide open.

Source: Legit.ng