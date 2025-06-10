The special 2025 summer transfer window shuts later today as clubs battle for final-day deals

FIFA opened a special window for clubs playing in the Club World Cup to improve their squads

The window closes tonight and will reopen on June 16 for all clubs to sign before the 2025/25 season

The summer transfer window will close tonight, and fans have been left wondering why this year's window was split into two, with a six-day gap between them.

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) rebranded the Club World Cup and is set to run from June 15 to July 13 and to be competed by 32 teams.

FIFA Club World Cup on display at Inter Miami's stadium ahead of the tournament in the USA. Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui.

Source: Getty Images

The teams come from all regions of the world and have qualified over the last four years, with Chelsea the first entrant after winning the 2021 UEFA Champions League.

Why transfer window close tonight

According to Mirror UK, FIFA opened a special transfer window for the participating clubs to sign players and improve their squads before the start of the tournament.

FIFA confirmed this in a statement that all 20 countries whose clubs are represented at the tournament will have an exceptional window from June 1-10 to sign players.

“The deadline for the final player list has been set as 10 June 2025, allowing each participating club to bring any new players signed in this special window to the United States,” a part of the statement reads.

The 20 countries involved are Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea Republic, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

Though the window closes tonight, participating clubs will be allowed to edit their list with new players from June 27 to July 3, in line with some specifications and limitations.

Clubs not participating in the tournament can sign players but will not be able to register them until July 1, when the new window of players’ registration opens.

Clubs signing free agents have to negotiate with the selling clubs to release the players before the end of their contract on June 30 or pay a fee, as in the case of Real Madrid and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Photo by Joan Valls.

Source: Getty Images

Players running out of contract on June 30 have special negotiations with their clubs to play until the end of the tournament before they are released as free agents.

According to FIFA.com, there is a prize pool of $1 billion to be shared by the participating clubs: sporting performance pillar of $475mil and participation pillar of $525mil.

The winner will receive at least $125mil and will wear a special winner's label on the front of their jersey for the next four years.

UEFA, IFAB to adjust two rules

Legit.ng previously reported that UEFA and IFAB have agreed to make amendments to two rules that caused controversies in the Champions League last season.

First is for seeded teams to have a home advantage in the second leg of the knockout. The second is that double touches before a penalty will no longer result in cancellation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng