New Manchester City signing Tijjani Reijnders was named after former Super Eagles and Ajax winger Tijani Babangida

Reijnders’ father named the player after being inspired by Babangida’s career during the Nigerian winger’s time at Ajax

Manchester City signed Reijnders from AC Milan for £46.3m, hoping he strengthens their squad for the upcoming Club World Cup

Manchester City’s latest signing, Tijjani Reijnders, has drawn headlines not only for his £46.3m move from AC Milan but also for the fascinating story behind his name.

While the 26-year-old Dutch midfielder is expected to bolster the Cityzens’ squad for the FIFA Club World Cup, his Nigerian-sounding first name has caught the attention of football fans around the world.

Manchester City agree £46.3m deal with AC Milan for Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders. Photo by Nicolo Campo

Source: Getty Images

Despite having no Nigerian heritage, Reijnders’ first name, Tijjani, is a tribute to a former Super Eagles winger, a nod to the dazzling legacy of Tijani Babangida, a Nigerian legend who once lit up the Dutch Eredivisie with Ajax.

Inspired by a Nigerian football legend

Born in the Netherlands, Reijnders comes from a football-loving family.

According to Soccernet, his father, Martin Reijnders, was a professional striker who played for multiple Dutch clubs in a career spanning two decades.

But it was during the time Martin and his wife followed Ajax Amsterdam that they encountered the brilliance of Babangida, the electrifying Nigerian winger.

So impressed were they with Babangida’s impact at Ajax, where the Super Eagles legend scored 49 goals in 175 appearances and helped the Dutch club win the Eredivisie and two KNVB Cups, that they decided to name their son after him.

“There was a football player from Ajax, and his name was Tijani Babangida. My parents liked his first name, so now, it’s me,” Reijnders said in a video posted by the Soar Super Eagles’ X account.

A Dutch star with an African Name

While Tijjani is not uncommon in Islamic and West African communities, particularly among the Yoruba people in Nigeria, it is not typically found in Dutch naming traditions.

Tijani Babangida won the league cup twice and the Eredivisie once, scoring 49 goals in 175 games across three and half seasons with Ajax. Photo by Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

This made Reijnders’ name stand out even more when he rose to prominence in Italy with AC Milan, sparking curiosity about his origins.

However, the midfielder clarified that his name is purely a homage and not an indication of African descent.

Ready for a new chapter at Man City

Manchester City have acted quickly to secure Reijnders ahead of the Club World Cup, following an injury to midfielder Mateo Kovacic, BBC reports.

Reijnders, who joined AC Milan in 2023 from AZ Alkmaar, impressed in his two seasons with the Serie A club and is now set to make a mark on English football.

With his skill and his remarkable name, Reijnders brings both quality and a unique backstory to the Etihad Stadium.

Man City legend leaves EPL club

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne is set to begin a new chapter in his illustrious career, having agreed terms with Serie A champions Napoli ahead of the 2024/25 season.

While the deal is not yet finalised, multiple sources confirm that a final decision is expected in the coming week following the conclusion of the Premier League season.

The 33-year-old Belgian midfielder had earlier announced his intention to leave Man City at the end of the current campaign, bringing an end to a trophy-laden decade at the Etihad.

Source: Legit.ng