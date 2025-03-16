Ademola Lookman and Gian Piero Gasperini clashed after the 3-1 loss to Club Brugge in the Champions League

Atalanta managed the situation well without escalation, and both player and manager continue to work together

Club CEO Luca Percassi has spoken about the manager's future amid reports that he will leave the club after nine years

Atalanta's CEO has provided an update on manager Gian Piero Gasperini's future amid reports that he is set to leave the club after nine successful years in charge.

Gasperini joined the club in 2016 and transformed the club from relegation battlers to title contenders, and won the club's first trophy in 61 years last season.

Gian Piero Gasperini reacts after he was shown a red card against Inter Milan. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop.

Source: Getty Images

The manager had a public fallout with Ademola Lookman after the Super Eagles forward missed a decisive penalty against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.

Lookman scored a hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen, which gave the club their first trophy in many years and the only trophy of Gasperini’s career.

However, the outcome of their fallout will impact the future of both the manager and the player, with both expected to leave the Bergamo-based club at the end of the season.

Percassi speaks on Gasperini's future

The Italian manager has a contract till the summer of 2026 and has admitted that he will not be renewing and will make a decision at the end of the season if he will fulfill the final year of his contract.

Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi, speaking in an interview which was quoted by Football Italia, claimed it is customary to discuss the manager's future at the end of every season.

“We have been with the coach for nine years, it’s practically a marriage. As we do every year, we will calmly discuss it at the end of the season, trying to do the best for Atalanta and recognising the rapport with the coach for all these years has been exceptional,” he said.

Atalanta did not make a public fuss about the incident between Gasperini and Lookman, and Percassi claimed it was treated like families treat disagreements.

“We are a family, so at times within a family there are arguments, but like any other family we get over those and unite for the good of everyone. The players really love the project and love Atalanta,” he added.

Ademola Lookman looks on during Atalanta's 2-0 loss to Inter Milan. Photo by Marco Luzzani.

Source: Getty Images

While the incident may have influenced Gasperini's future, Lookman’s future was decided long before that, and the public spat did not impact it.

Atalanta denied him a move to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, and it was reportedly agreed that he will be allowed to leave the club this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Gasperini makes promise to Lookman

Legit.ng reported that Gasperini promised Lookman that he would wear Atalanta’s captain armband before he leaves the club at the end of the season.

Both called a truce on their beef, and the manager praised the reigning African Footballer of the Year as one of the best players and leaders on the team.

Source: Legit.ng