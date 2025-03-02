Former Manchester United Star Who Turned Priest Returns After 8 Year Absence

Philip Mulryne, who later became a priest, has returned to Manchester United after eight years of absence

A former Manchester United star, Philip Mulryne, who later became a Catholic priest, has returned to the club after eight years.

Mulryne, who now lives in a monastery, has explained how he keeps up with United's activities despite not having access to a TV.

The 47-year-old, who was born in Belfast, Manchester United at 16 and was part of the squad that won the Youth FA Cup in 1995.

Philip Mulryne returned to Manchester United after eight years. Photo: Liam McBurney.

Source: Getty Images

He featured in the English Premier League where he made his debut on the final match day of the 1997-1998 season.

Mulryne then joined Norwich City in 1999 and made about 200 appearances for the club before spells with Cardiff City, Leyton Orient and non-league King's Lynn, Mirror reports.

In the twilight of his career, he turned to religion and in 2017 he was ordained as a priest.

While attending an event celebrating United's Academy, the former star spoke of his passion for the Red Devils.

He explained how he has been monitoring the club's progress under the new manager Ruben Amorim.

He said, via Belfast Live:

"We don't have TV in the monastery. We have a room with a couple of computers, so I watch the three-minute highlights.

"I get all the highlights, so I keep in touch with it. I’ve only been back here once, apart from today, in the last 20 years.

"I took 100 young people from a school that I was teaching in to a game against Newcastle, maybe about eight years ago.

“It was an unbelievable opportunity to see their faces and to be around the place again. I do keep in contact with it as much as I can."

The former Cardiff City star also thanked the legendary Alex Ferguson for his kindness, as the manager handed him his Premier League debut.

Philip Mulryne made one Premier League appearance for Manchester United. Photo: Michael Steele.

Source: Getty Images

Mulryne added:

"First of all, he gave me my debut. But a year after I signed for Norwich, I broke my leg. It nearly ended my career.

"I woke up in hospital that night and the first phone call I got was the gaffer, offering that I could come back to the club for all my rehabilitation, and I had left the club a year."

