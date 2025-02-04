Galatasaray signed Alvaro Morata on loan in the January window to provide depth in their attack

The former Atletico Madrid striker made his debut as a second-half substitute against Gaziantep

A Turkish commentator has analysed his relationship with partner Victor Osimhen after 20 minutes

Alvaro Morata made his debut for Galatasaray as a second-half substitute during yesterday's 1-0 Turkish Super League victory away at Gaziantep.

Morata joined Galatasaray on loan from AC Milan with the Turkish champions having an option to either extend the loan in the summer or make the deal permanent.

Galatasaray players push new signing Alvaro Morata to applaud the fans after the 1-0 win over Gaziantep. Photo by Mehmet Akif Parlak.

Okan Buruk named the experienced forward as one of the substitutes for the away trip at Gaziantep and gave him 21 minutes of action in the second half while the team was chasing goals.

Fellow new signing Ahmed Kutucu scored the only goal of the game in that fifth minute and it was enough for the champions to win and maintain their six points lead over Galatasaray.

Turkish pundit assesses Osimhen-Morata

Victor Osimhen played the full 90 minutes, while Morata was introduced in the 69th minute, earning 21 minutes to help the team see out a difficult away win.

Pundit Uğur Karakullukçu assessed how the two players combined and didn't read much meaning to it, but admits they will adapt more to each other.

“With Morata's entry, there was movement in Osimhen. They will adapt to each other more,” he said as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

“Morata is not in a dynamic period but it is obvious that he knows the game. He keeps the ball, passes it, gives it. Morata has no lack of game knowledge.”

His analysis of Morata’s passing was on point as the Spanish forward had two key passes as noted by Sofascore despite playing 21 minutes, more than Osimhen who played 90 minutes.

However, Karakullukçu’s concern with Morata was in the manner and timing of the deal by Galatasaray.

“My concern about Morata's transfer is not Morata's quality or his being a bad footballer. You waited, you waited and you bought a centre-forward on the last day of January,” he concluded.

Head coach Buruk acknowledged both players as two of the quality players in his team while discussing the club's slow transfer business this January.

“We have many quality players in the Galatasaray squad, such as Osimhen and Morata,” he told GS TV.

Morata promises Galatasaray fans

Legit.ng reported that Morata made a promise to Galatasaray fans after arriving in Istanbul to a crowd who welcomed him to the club in their tradition.

The Spanish striker delighted the fans after claiming he would work together with Victor Osimhen and that the pair would score many goals to help the team.

