Victor Osimhen could move to Old Trafford as English club Manchester United intensify chase for the Nigerian striker

Statistics have shown that the in-form striker could be the missing player needed to change the fortune of the Red Devils

Osimhen has established himself in Turkey, netting 11 goals in 14 matches in the Super Lig 2024/2025 season so far

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen could be the point man needed at Manchester United. The striker is heavily linked with the club this January.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan last summer; however, the deal includes an exit clause that allows the striker to move if the right offer is received.

His parent club, Napoli, are making efforts to cash in on the player, who is valued at around £57million.

Victor Osimhen is being linked with a move to Manchester United. Photo: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

English clubs Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United are jostling for the striker's signature, but the Red Devils seem more desperate.

Manager Ruben Amorim seems unimpressed with Joshua Zirkzee's and Rasmus Hojlund's finishing as the tactician is in search of a proven striker.

Osimhen could come in to solve United's goal-scoring problems as the 26-year-old continues to exhibit electric form in Turkey.

Osimhen's stats this season

Since moving to Galatasaray last summer, Osimhen has scored 15 goals and registered six assists in all competitions for the club.

He has established himself as a key member of his squad, and he has disclosed his willingness to extend his loan deal until the end of the season.

Osimhen has scored 11 goals in 14 matches in the Süper Lig 2024/2025 season.

According to Footy Stats, the striker has taken 52 shots in 14 matches so far in Turkish topflight this season with his shooting accuracy pegged at 46.15%.

He scores a goal for every 4.73 shots he takes and takes 4.57 shots per 90 minutes on the.

Stats of Manchester United strikers this season

The trio of Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have a combined 9 goals in the English Premier League so far this season.

Rashford has scored 4 in 15 league matches, Zirkzee has 3 in 21 games, while Hojlund has managed just 2 goals in 17 league appearances.

After Week 21, Manchester United scored 27 goals in the Premier League this season.

Amad Diallo is the club's top scorer in the English top flight as he takes his tally this season to six, following his hat trick against Southampton.

Football Italia reports that United's desperation could see Ganarcho move to Napoli, as the Italian club reportedly agreed to a personal deal with the striker.

Napoli have also offered a discount on Victor Osimhen to Manchester United to lower their asking price for the Argentinean.

Pundit sends message to Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Turkish journalist Ugur Karakullukcu has advised Osimhen to overcome his offside struggles.

The analyst urged the forward to be patient, saying there is no player who can catch up with him.

A number of Osimhen's goals have been ruled out for offside this season.

