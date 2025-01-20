Trump’s Second Inauguration had several sports personalities in attendance, including the legendary boxer Mike Tyson

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was also at the prestigious capitol rotunda during the special occasion

Trump's second administration will play a significant role in sports as the United States hosts the FIFA Club World Cup in 2005 and the Men’s World Cup in 2026

Some of the biggest sports personalities were at Trump's Second Inauguration, while Jerry Jones, the Cowboys' spokesperson, said he was donating to the inaugural committee.

The inauguration moved inside due to cold temperatures in the United States, and MAGA-friendly celebrities are flooding Washington, D.C.

Many of these celebrities arrived on Monday for Donald Trump's second inauguration as president.

A number of sports personalities graced Trump's Second Inauguration. Photo: Chandan Khanna.

Source: Getty Images

Reports have it that athletes and rappers dominate the unending list of superstars attending the event.

Front Office reports that Jake and Logan Paul, Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Jorge Masvidal, and Mike Tyson were among the fighters that graced the occasion.

It was gathered that Trump had been a strong fan of combat sports, particularly with Dana White’s UFC.

All the fighters listed above have been longstanding supporters of Trump, as Mike Tyson endorsed his first run for president in 2016, GQ reports.

In 1992, when Tyson was convicted, Trump defended the former world heavyweight boxing champion.

The Pauls and McGregor were spotted inside the capitol rotunda Monday morning, with New York Mayor Eric Adams taking a photo with the Paul brothers.

On Monday, renowned UFC commentator Joe Rogan was Trump's guest at the Capitol Rotunda.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and UFC CEO Dana White also graced Trump's second inauguration at the venue.

Infantino said Sunday that he would attend the inauguration, thanked Trump, and said, “We will not only make America great again but also the entire world.”

Donald Trump's second administration will play an important role, with the United States hosting the FIFA Club World Cup in 2005, the men’s World Cup in 2026 and the Olympics in 2028.

Other athletes who witnessed the special event are NFL's Brian Urlacher and Antonio Brown, with Evander Kane of the NHL and Noah Syndergaard of the MLB in attendance.

A spokesperson for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed to Front Office Sports that he donated to the inaugural committee.

Most records of donors to the inauguration will be available later this spring.

Kumuyi leads prayers at Trump's second inauguration

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor William Kumuyi, the general overseer (GO) of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, led prayers in America shortly before Donald Trump was inaugurated as president of the United States.

The renowned Nigerian cleric went spiritual for the 47th American leader's inaugural prayer and praise meeting in Washington D.C.

On Saturday, January 18, the Nigerian cleric, who was invited to the US, met with Congressman Robert Pittenger and Pastor Lucas Miles of Turning Point USA.

At the event in America, Kumuyi, 83, shared insights on the global Christian shift.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng