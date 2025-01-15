CAF have conducted the draws for the 2024 African Nations Championship scheduled for August 2025

Nigeria have been handed a tough draw in Group D alongside defending champions Senegal and two other nations

CAF announced yesterday it had postponed the tournament scheduled for February 1-28 2025 to August same year

The Super Eagles team B popularly referred to as CHAN Eagles have been handed a tough draw for the 2024 African Nations Championship later this year.

CHAN 2024 will be hosted by three East African Countries, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya and was initially scheduled for February 1-28 but was postponed to August.

Super Eagles team B before their 3-1 CHAN qualifier win over Ghana. Photo from @safari_sports.

Source: Twitter

CAF went ahead with the draw as scheduled in Nairobi, Kenya, despite the postponement of the tournament to a later date in 2025 to allow more time for preparation.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group D alongside defending champions Senegal, Congo and Sudan, as they return to the tournament for the first time since 2018.

As noted by CAF Online, 17 out of the 19 participating teams have qualified. Two teams will emerge from the remaining qualifiers among Algeria, Comoros, Gambia, Malawi, Egypt, South Africa and Gabon to fill the slots in the draw for Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2.

Full Grouping

GROUP A: Kenya, Morocco, Angola, DR Congo, Zambia

GROUP B: Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic

GROUP C: Uganda, Niger, Guinea, Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2

GROUP D: Senegal, Congo, Sudan, Nigeria

CAF also launched a new CHAN trophy which is a masterpiece! It features 54 lines symbolizing Africa’s unity and a map of the continent at its core. A bold statement for a competition that celebrates the continent’s local talent.

The federation announced an increase in the prize money which is the talk of the town! The CHAN winners will take home $3.5 million, a 75% increase from the previous edition, while the total prize pool now stands at $10.4 million. This investment underscores the tournament’s importance in developing African-based players.

The Eagles, who were already camping in Ikenne, played a preparation match against Nigerian Premier Football League side Sunshine Stars and won 3-2.

As noted by 54FootballX, New Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle was in attendance as Isaac Saviour, Anas Yusuf, Ikouwem Utin got on the scoresheet for the national team.

Fatokun explains Ghana’s weakness

Legit.ng reported that Jide Fatokun explained how Nigeria exploited Ghana's weakness to defeat their rivals 3-1 in the second leg of their CHAN qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The first leg ended 0-0 in Accra, but the Super Eagles B sealed their qualification with three goals within the first 23 minutes of the second leg, with their visitors getting one back in the second half.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng