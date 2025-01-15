Kai Havertz's wife has raised the alarm after she received threats following Arsenal's FA Cup loss to Manchester United

A 10-man United defeated the Gunners in the highly entertaining encounter, which was decided via a penalty shootout

Havertz missed a couple of chances during the encounter and also lost his spot-kick during the shootout

The wife of Arsenal star Kai Havertz has taken to social media to expose the threats she received after Arsenal crashed out of the FA Cup.

Manchester United edged out the Gunners via a pulsating penalty shootout in the Third Round on Sunday night.

After a goalless first half, the Red Devils opened the scoring in the 52nd minute after Garnacho dispossed Gabriel and laid it off for Fernandes to fire past Raya in goal.

Kai Havertz's missed his spot-kick during the penalty shootout against Manchester United. Photo: Glyn Kirk.

In the 61st minute, Diogo Dalot was sent off after he received his second yellow card as United were reduced to 10 men.

Arsenal capitalised as Gabriel produced a half-volley inside the near post with a slight deflection from De Ligt to make it 1-1.

In the 69th minute, Arsenal won a penalty after Harry Maguire tripped Havertz inside the danger area.

There was a face-off between Ugarte and Havertz, and hints of headbutt went either way.

Martin Odegaard stepped up and took the penalty, but goalkeeper Altay Bayindir did well in denying that strike with a superb save.

In the 88th minute, Havertz had a begging opportunity to win it for the home team, but somehow he fluffed the chance.

The striker lacked a clinical edge in the final third, scuffing more than one shot at goal.

It went from bad to worse as he missed a penalty in the shoot-out to cap off a day to forget for the ex-Chelsea man.

Havertz's wife receives threats

His wife, who revealed in November that she was expecting a baby, has continued to receive threats since then.

GOAL reports that Sophia Havertz shared screenshots on Instagram of two disturbing messages she received:

One hoped that she would suffer, while another sent a serious threat targeting her unborn child.

She replied as per VN Express:

"That someone thinks it's okay to write such things is so shocking to me. I hope you are deeply ashamed of yourselves.

"But please be more respectful. We are better than this..."

Is Kai Havertz married?

The German international has been in a relationship with Sophia since 2018, and they officially married in 2023.

The couple announced she is pregnant with their first child in November 2024.

Reports claim Arsenal have launched an investigation into the social media abuse and efforts are being made to identify the culprits.

The club officials are working with data technology company Signify to identify the individuals responsible for the threats.

