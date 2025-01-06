Victor Osimhen has continued to excel at Galatasaray following his transfer from Napoli earlier last summer

However, the Nigerian forward, who has racked up about 17 goal involvements since his move to the Turkish outfit, leads an unwanted list

The combative Nigerian forward tops the list of players with the biggest drop in transfer market value across Europe

Victor Osimhen might be experiencing one of his most potent patches in front of goal, but the Nigerian forward has struggled to see it translate to his market value.

The Napoli loanee, who appears to have taken to life at Galatasaray like a duck to water, recently led the Istanbul outfit to another victory.

Victor Osimhen reacts during the UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi on November 07, 2024. Image: Burak Kara.

With 17 goal involvements in 16 appearances, according to data courtesy of FotMob, since his transfer to Galatasaray, Osimhen remains one of Europe's most prolific attackers.

However, the forward's form has sadly not translated into an increase in his transfer value, according to the latest rankings published by Transfermarkt.

According to data from the statistical outlet, the Nigerian striker suffered the biggest drop in valuation, with a staggering €25 million decrease.

The Nigerian forward is also accompanied on this unwanted list by a flurry of players, including Bayern Munich forward, Leroy Sané, and Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie de Jong.

In light of this rather surprising transfer data surrounding Osimhen, we spotlight the list of players with the biggest transfer market value drops in 2025.

Players with the biggest market value drop

Player Name Club Age Current Market Value % diff Actual difference Victor Osimhen Galatasaray 26 €75.00m -25.0 % €-25.00m Leroy Sane Bayern Munich 28 €45.00m -35.7 % €-25.00m Frenkie de Jong Barcelona 27 €45.00m -35.7 % €-25.00m Douglas Luiz Juventus 26 €45.00m -35.7 % €-25.00m Lucas Paqueta West Ham 27 €40.00m -38.5 % €-25.00m Ivan Toney Al Ahli 28 €28.00m -44.0 % €-22.00m Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 26 €160.00m -11.1 % €-20.00m Aurulien Tchouameni Real Madrid 24 €80.00m -20.0 % €-20.00m Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid 22 €80.00m -20.0 % €-20.00m Matthijs de Ligt Manchester United 25 €45.00m -30.8 % €-20.00m

Amid this drop in transfer value, it’s worth noting that Osimhen continues to attract significant interest from several clubs within and beyond Europe, including Ruben Amorim's Manchester United team.

Napoli chief blast Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, blasted Osimhen following his latest stance on a reported move to Manchester United.

The former LOSC Lille star is reportedly keen on finishing the 2024/25 season with Galatasaray and turned down a winter transfer switch to the Premier League outfit.

This decision by the current Galatasaray star has left the Napoli president furious, prompting him to vent his frustration at the Nigerian forward.

While Osimhen may not be interested in a transfer away from Galatasaray during this window, the forward could still consider an exit later in the summer.

