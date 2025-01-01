Mikel Obi Hails Super Eagles Star Who Also Played With Him at Chelsea

Ola Aina has continued to impress for Nottingham Forest as they occupy the second position on the Premier League table

The Nigerian international has been a standout performer for the club this season, earning laudits from Mikel Obi

The defender is also on the radar of Manchester City as Pep Guardiola searches for Kyle Walker's replacement

Former Nigerian international Mikel Obi has lauded Ola Aina for his impressive performances in the Premier League this season.

Aina has been a standout performer for Nottingham Forest this season, and they are, against all odds, second on the table.

He has played in every single game for the club in the current campaign and excelled against some of the best wingers in the English topflight.

Mikel Obi is pleased with Ola Aina's performances so far this season. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

The 28-year-old continues to showcase impressive defensive displays and has also contributed offensively, netting two goals so far.

Only recently, the legendary Jamie Carragher named the Super Eagles star in his 'Team of the Season' for the first half of the campaign.

Mikel hails Ola Aina

Mikel, Aina's teammate at Chelsea, disclosed that he is not surprised by the Nigerian star's performance.

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, Mikel said:

"He has had a good season so far. One thing he has added to his game this season is that he’s defending well.

"He is putting in a lot of crosses now and, of course, chipping in a couple of goals as well, which is absolutely fantastic to see.

"Listen, we all knew he was a fantastic player at the club. He has gone to Forest and has been playing well since returning to the Premier League from Italy."

Several clubs are reportedly interested in Ola Aina, with Manchester City already monitoring his situation.

His contract expires at the end of the season, but Nottingham Forest is already negotiating a new deal.

Guardiola eyes Ola Aina

Meanwhile, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is considering a move for Aina as he shops for Kyle Walker’s long-term replacement, Sun Sport reports.

Aina joined Forest on a free transfer in 2023 from Italian outfit Torino, and they are keen to tie him down with a contract extension.

The defender, a Chelsea academy product, has not been angling for a move and is hugely popular with City Ground fans.

It is believed that he would find it hard to ignore interest from a team as big as Manchester City.

His ability to play on either flank suits Pep Guardiola's formation, and with Walker reaching the twilight of his career at 34, Aina is being considered.

Mikel unfazed by Chelsea's loss to Fulham

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mikel Obi shared his thoughts on Chelsea's situation after their Boxing Day defeat to Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues surrendered their lead, with Fulham getting two late goals to win the encounter 2-1

The club legend is unfazed by the home loss to Fulham as he suggested that the team is going in the right direction.

