Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has returned with his weekly predictions of the weekend's Premier League matches

The former Super Eagles captain chose his beloved Chelsea to continue their streak and beat Everton away

His partner on the podcast, Chris McHardy, disagreed with all his picks, predicting a draw for the marches

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel is back with his weekly prediction of Premier League games, and as always, he picked a favourable result for his beloved former club.

The Blues are in the title race even though the manager, players and fans on social media keep denying or waving off questions about their contention for the trophy.

Emiliano Martinez and Pep Guardiola exchange pleasantries after Aston Villa's 2-1 win over Manchester City. Photo by Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

Their main opposition is Liverpool, going by the position on the table as the Reds have surprised everyone with their performances in Arne Slot’s first season at Anfield.

Manchester City and Arsenal, who have battled for the title race in the last two seasons, are not far off, but both have not been at their usual best, with the champions worse off.

Mikel predicts Premier League games

On his Obi One Podcast, Mikel shared his predictions for three games as his custom, particularly for the top two teams in the league this season.

“I'm going for three away wins,” he said. “Manchester City to beat Aston Villa at Villa Park. Chelsea has to beat Everton; of course, we have to beat Everton. Liverpool to beat Spurs, I hate to say it, but Liverpool to beat Spurs.”

His partner on the programme, Chris McHardy, predicted that all three games would end in a draw.

One of his predictions turned out to be false after Aston Villa beat Manchester City at Villa Park, compounding the woes of Pep Guardiola’s struggling side.

As noted by Eurosport, the result means City have one win in the last 12 games and Guardiola declared the title race over, claiming he doesn't have the players to compete.

Mikel speaks on Mudryk's case

Legit.ng reported that Mikel spoke on Mykhailo Mudryk's case after the Chelsea winger was provisionally suspended after returning a positive test for a banned substance.

The former Super Eagles captain wished the Ukrainian international winger well as he awaits the confirmatory tests and urged professional athletes to take more responsibility.

