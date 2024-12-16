Serhou Guirassy of Guinea is one of the main contenders for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award

The Guinean international was spotted in a private jet hours before the ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco

Guirassy netted a total of 30 goals in all competitions for VFB Stuttgart last season and helped his country to reach AFCON 2023 quarterfinal

Ahead of the CAF Award ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco, Serhou Guirassy, one of the main prize nominees, was spotted in a private jet.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is a leading contender for the Player of the Year Award in the Men's category.

He shared a photo of himself inside a flight as he is expected at the Palais des Congres, the venue of the awards.

Serhou Guirassy is one of the nominees for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award. Photo: Lars Baron.

Guirassy had an incredible 2023-2024 season with VFB Stuttgart, helping them to finish second in the Bundesliga ahead of Bayern Munich, a Bundesliga statement said.

He scored 28 league goals in 28 matches and helped the club to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 14 years.

He netted 30 goals in all competitions during the season to attract interest from Borussia Dortmund.

The 28-year-old has been on fire since breaking his duck in his second Champions League game against Club Brugge.

Guirassy was instrumental to Guinea's quest at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast, helping his country reach the quarter-finals.

Although he failed to register a goal at the continental showpiece, the former Lille of France striker scored six goals in five games in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, but it was not enough to progress to the finals.

NFF sends message to CAF

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Football Federation officials are backing Ademola Lookman to win the coveted gong on Monday night, December 16.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Morocco home-boy Achraf Hakimi is the leading contender for the award ahead of other nominees.

The Nigerian international has been impressive for club and country in the calendar year, helping the Super Eagles to finish AFCON 2023 as runners-up and leading Atalanta to the Europa League title.

