A former Besiktas striker, Nihat Kahveci, has compared Nigerian international Victor Osimhen with the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

Osimhen produced a decent performance in Galatasaray's 3-2 win over Sivasspor in a Turkish Super Lig clash on Sunday afternoon.

Galatasaray were reduced to ten men as early as the 15th minute after Metehan Baltaci was sent off for a dangerous tackle.

Victor Osimhen has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

The match referee initially cautioned the player, but after a VAR review, the yellow card was rescinded, and the player was shown a red.

The home team capitalised and opened the scoring with a strike by Garry Rodrigues, but Yunus Akgun put them back on level terms shortly after.

With both teams heading to the break with one goal apiece, Osimhen was brought down in the danger area, and the visitors were awarded a penalty.

The 25-year-old made no mistake from the spot when he fired into the top corner to put his side ahead.

Barıs Alper Yılmaz extended the lead for Galatasaray in the 53rd minute, but Turac Boke reduced the deficit for Sivasspor late on, as it ended 2-3.

Osimhen's performance during the encounter was a major talking point as he took his Super Lig tally to seven goals.

Kahveci hails Osimhen

After the game, former Turkey star Kahveci drew a comparison between the on-loan Napoli star and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kahveci said on the Kontraspor's YouTube channel via Haber Global:

"He's like Cristiano (Ronaldo). I thought I was fast when I was running with him. There's a sports button in cars; Osimhen is the same.

"He stretched very well, another centre forward couldn't easily reach that ball."

