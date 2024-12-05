Bayer Leverkusen are not prepared to lose Victor Boniface and are offering the Nigerian forward a massive contract

The 23-year-old forward is commanding interest from some top European clubs including Chelsea and Manchester United

Boniface finished as Leverkusen’s top scorer last season, leading the club to win its first-ever Bundesliga title

Bayer Leverkusen has begun contract negotiations with Victor Boniface to deter top European clubs from snapping up their top striker ahead of the transfer window.

The 23-year-old forward has been in phenomenal form since joining Xabi Alonso’s team in 2022, leading them to win the Bundesliga title for the first time in their history last season.

According to TBR Football, Boniface’s standout performances in Germany have drawn interest from some top Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Chelsea.

Both English giants are desperate to sign a new striker ahead of next season with the Blues going as far as sending scouts to watch the Nigerian in a Champions League game in October.

Boniface, who has been in hot waters with Bayer Leverkusen recently and is also sidelined until January with an injury, has scored eight goals in 15 appearances this season.

Bayer Leverkusen offers Boniface bumper contract

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen are ready to make Boniface one of the club’s highest earners as they prepare to extend the forward’s contract at the Bundesliga club, Caught Offside reports.

The reigning German champions have already begun negotiations with the Super Eagles striker as Leverkusen seeks to extend his deal until 2029.

Boniface has been a pivotal member of Alonso’s team and the Germans are unwilling to let him leave at the end of the season despite numerous interests in his services by supposed bigger clubs in Europe.

