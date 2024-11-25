Maduka Okoye has developed into one of the finest shot-stoppers in the Italian Serie A since joining Udinese

The 25-year-old, who was recently criticised by fans of the Nigerian national team for his performance against Rwanda, has kept three clean sheets so far

The former Watford shot-stopper has ranked as the Italian league's top goalkeeper in two special categories

It might not have been the ideal cameo for Maduka Okoye in the colours of Nigeria during the defeat against Rwanda, but the Super Eagles star is currently enjoying a dream campaign with his club side, Udinese.

The 25-year-old has found a new lease on life in Serie A and continues to grow stronger with each passing game.

Maduka Okoye celebrates at the end of the Serie A match between Udinese and Lecce at Stadio Friuli. Image: Timothy Rogers.

Source: Getty Images

Okoye has been instrumental in Udinese's push for European qualification next season, having already recorded impressive outings featuring several top-notch saves.

Amid his impressive form, a report has surfaced highlighting his achievement of topping two unique statistical categories in the Italian Serie A.

Okoye tops two Serie A record lists

According to statistics from Sofascore, Okoye has recorded the most saves in Serie A this season.

The 25-year-old also leads the league in the category of least expected goals conceded by a goalkeeper.

With 30 saves to his name, the Super Eagles star ranks higher than Parma's Zion Suzuki, Torino's Vanja Milinković-Savić, Monza's Stefano Turati, and Lecce's Wladimiro Falcone.

Okoye will aim to build on his impressive form for Udinese as they face Empoli in their next match.

The former Watford shot-stopper, who has recently been linked with a move to Inter Milan, is determined to help Udinese secure their first European qualification in over a decade.

On the international stage, Okoye is also focused on contributing to Nigeria's campaign for a place at the next FIFA World Cup when qualifiers resume in March 2025.

Additionally, the former Sparta Rotterdam star, who has kept three clean sheets this season according to FotMob, will be aiming to challenge Stanley Nwabali for a spot in Nigeria's starting line-up in the next international window.

Maduka Okoye grateful to Gernot Rohr

Legit.ng reported that Okoye appreciates Gernot Rohr for helping him to fulfil his dream of playing for the Super Eagles and becoming a first-team regular.

Rohr handed Okoye his debut in 2019 after about two years of watching him. The Udinese goalkeeper was born in Germany but opted to represent the country of his father.

Source: Legit.ng