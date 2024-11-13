Alexander Isak's contract situation with Newcastle United is fast becoming a topic of significant conversation

The 25-year-old, who appears to have rediscovered his goalscoring touch for the Magpies, awaits a new contract offer from Newcastle

Amid the contract standoff with Isak, reports have surfaced that Newcastle is considering a transfer for Victor Osimhen

Alexander Isak's contract situation at Newcastle United has taken an unexpected turn, diverging from the trajectory fans anticipated when negotiations began with the forward's representatives.

The star Swedish forward, who adapted seamlessly to life on Tyneside, has been in sensational form this season, scoring four goals in his last four appearances.

Following recent contract extensions for Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon, Isak was expected to be next in line for a new deal, especially given his current impressive form.

However, a new report from TBR Football details that the club may be reconsidering extending Isak’s contract due to the Profit and Sustainability (PSR) rule.

Amid this uncertainty surrounding Isak’s future, reports have also emerged suggesting that Newcastle is exploring the possibility of signing Victor Osimhen.

Newcastle interested in signing Osimhen

According to a report from Team Chronicle, discussions have emerged suggesting Newcastle United may be offered the opportunity to sign Osimhen as he seeks a new club at the end of the season.

Osimhen's representatives believe Newcastle is among several Premier League clubs that could show interest in a high-profile move for their client.

The report also notes that Osimhen's camp is aware Newcastle previously scouted him before his transfer from Charleroi to LOSC Lille in August 2019.

These reported links with Osimhen seem to be one reason Newcastle is currently stalling on renewing Alexander Isak's contract.

So far, no agreements have been reached with the representatives of either player, but this situation is certainly one to watch closely as the summer transfer window approaches.

Osimhen sends message to Napoli

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen warned Napoli after a report emerged that the Italian club had begun negotiating with Serie A rivals over a swap deal.

As they tried last summer, the former LOSC Lille forward is determined to decide his future on his terms and would not let his parent club push him to wherever they want. Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna was reportedly spotted in Turkey last week amid the Turkish's proposed move for their player.

