Shola Shoretire, who graduated from Manchester United Academy, is set for an Old Trafford return after 900 days

The Nigeria-eligible star will be part of the PAOK squad that will take on the Red Devils in a Europa League fixture

He would be hoping to join an exclusive list of former Red Devils stars who returned to score against the club

Shola Shoretire is set to return to Old Trafford 900 days after his last game for Manchester United

The Red Devils take on PAOK in a UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday, November 7, and the star is expected to arrive with the visitors.

Shoretire's last match for the English giants dates back to May 22, 2022, in a game against Crystal Palace.

Shola Shoretire will return to the Old Trafford as PAOK take on Manchester United. Photo: Crystal Pix.

It will mark exactly 900 days since the Red Devils academy graduate last represented Manchester United in a competitive game, All Nigeria Soccer reports.

He started his youth career with Whitley Bay Boys Club, and later Newcastle United, and he also had stints with Manchester City and Manchester United at that level.

Shotetire signed his first professional contract with the Red Devils in 2021 but was sent on loan after making three appearances.

The forward played for Bolton Wanderers in 2023 but completed a move to Greek outfit PAOK this summer.

He has made eight appearances for PAOK, more than the number of games he played for Manchester United.

MEN reports that the 20-year-old would hope to join Joshua King, Wilfried Zaha, Danny Welbeck, Fraizer Campbell, Keith Gillespie, Mark Hughes, and Paul Incen in the list of former Red Devils stars who returned to score against the club.

Shoretire linked with Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that the forward's father has disclosed that he wants his son to play for Nigeria.

The Manchester-based businessman hinted that the Three Lions of England are also monitoring his son’s situation as he is eligible to play for both countries.

The player’s father has reached out to the Nigeria Football Federation to consider his son, stating that Shola is giving a good account of himself at Manchester United.

