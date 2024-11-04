Victor Osimhen’s impressive start to life at Galatasaray has earned the Nigerian forward plaudits from some veterans

Ex-Besiktas forward Sergen Yalçın has explained why he prefers the Super Eagles forward to the league’s most expensive striker

Osimhen has scored four goals and has two assists in five games in the Turkish Super Lig since joining Galatasaray this summer

Victor Osimhen continues to receive plaudits across Turkey following the Super Eagles forward’s brilliant displays for Galatasaray since joining the club in the summer.

Ex-Besiktas forward, Sergen Yalçın is the latest star to applaud the efforts of the 25-year-old Nigerian, who he believes has made more impact than the most expensive player in the Super Lig.

Victor Osimhen has scored four goals and created two assists in five Turkish Super Lig games for Galatasaray. Photo by Ahmed Mora.

Source: Getty Images

According to All Nigeria Soccer, Yalçın compared the impact of Osimhen and Youssef En-Nesyri, who rejoined Fenerbahçe in July for a fee of €19.5 million to make him the most expensive player in Turkey.

"You give 18 million to En-Nesyri but you cannot say 'This money will be given, he will save this team, he will score many goals' but you say this for Osimhen in the air, " Yalçın disclosed.

"If you are going to get a centre forward, it will be without hesitation. Fenerbahçe will definitely have a centre forward, there are serious problems"

Unlike Osimhen, En-Nesyri has failed to establish himself at Fenerbahçe, and he is yet to earn Jose Mourinho's entire trust, who has preferred Edin Dzeko in the majority of league games.

Comparing Osimhen and En-Nesyri stats

Osimhen assisted against Rizespor, scored against Fenerbahçe, and has assisted in the last three Süper Lig games, as well as two in the UEFA Europa League.

The 25-year-old Super Eagles forward since joining Galatasaray has scored an impressive four goals and two assists in five league games, propelling his team to the top of the standings, per Fotmob.

Meanwhile, En-Nesyri has managed just three goals and one assist in 15 games for Fenerbahçe this season.

Osimhen rated above Haaland

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen has been rated higher than Manchester City forward Erling Haaland on the list of most marketable athletes in 2024.

Osimhen is enjoying a bright start to life in the Turkish Super League after joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli after botched moves on summer deadline day.

A list of the most marketable athletes in the world was compiled, and surprisingly, Osimhen, who is ranked 44, is rated above Haaland in 45.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng