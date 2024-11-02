Cristiano Ronaldo has been in fine goalscoring form since joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in 2023

Ronaldo is waiting for his first official trophy with the club, with rivals Al-Hilal dominating since his arrival

Despite his goalscoring exploits, five strikers playing in European leagues have outscored him in 2024

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best goalscorers that football has ever seen, lighting up every club he has played for with goals from Madeira to Manchester to Madrid and beyond.

In the final years of his career, he is the pacesetter in the lucrative Saudi Pro League and has not stopped scoring, even though he has yet to taste a major trophy with Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo gives a thumbs up to the fans during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

According to Planet Football, only five players in the European leagues have outscored his 29 goals in 2024 this season, proving how great of a finisher he still is at 39.

Legit.ng looks at the five players who have netted more than 29 goals in European leagues in 2024.

European players who have outscored Ronaldo

1. Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres has been the hottest striker in Europe since last season, and it's no surprise that he has netted 43 goals in the calendar year, including five in the last two games. According to Sky Germany, he is a target for top European clubs, and his move will come soon, with manager Ruben Amorim leaving for Manchester United.

2. Harry Kane

Kane would be at the top of this list with 37 goals if only the top five European leagues were considered. He continues to be a free-scoring striker at Bayern Munich and could finally get his hands on a trophy this season with the Bavarians racing to an early lead on the German Bundesliga table.

3. Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski had a mixed season for Barcelona in 2023/24 but picked up his goalscoring boots in the second half of the season. He has been on fire under new boss Hansi Flick, whom he played under at Bayern. He has 34 goals this year, half of which have come this season.

4. Erling Haaland

Haaland has been one of Europe's best goalscorers in Europe since he broke onto the scene at RB Salzburg and has remained consistent. He has 33 goals in 2024, 19 of which came last season to wrap up his second consecutive Premier League Golden Boot. He has 14 already this season.

5. Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe played the first half of 2024 as a Paris Saint-Germain player, scoring 23 goals despite issues with the club surrounding his intention to leave the club as a free agent. He has netted eight times for Real Madrid, including six in the Spanish La Liga.

Osimhen rated above Haaland

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen was rated above Haaland on the list of the most marketable athletes in 2024 based on three criteria from a US website.

The Nigerian masked man narrowly edged the Norwegian goal machine as one of the footballers in the top 50, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng