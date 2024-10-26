The Nigerian U17 Women's team, the Flamingos, have been eliminated from the 2024 World Cup

Flamingos won the group stage games against New Zealand, Ecuador and hosts Dominican Republic

The young Falcons fell short against usual nemesis, the United States of America, in the quarter-final

The Nigerian U17 Women's team, Flamingos, have been eliminated from the 2024 World Cup after a painful 2-0 quarter-final defeat to the United States of America.

Flamingos came into the knockout stages off the back of a perfect group stage where they won all three games against New Zealand, Ecuador and hosts Dominican Republic.

Bankole Olowookere addressing the Flamingos during the cooling break against USA. Photo by Pedro Vilela.

Source: Getty Images

They struggled to cope with the Americans' quick feet and tactical brilliance, forcing Shakirat Moshood to concede a penalty close to halftime.

Kennedy Fuller converted the penalty to take the lead into halftime. Kimmi Ascanio added the second in the 74th minute, and Nigeria were unable to respond.

Ascanio hit five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous Siuu celebration after scoring the goal that ended the Flamingos’ adventure in the Dominican Republic.

It was revenge for the USA, who lost to Nigeria at the same stage two years ago as they progressed to the final four. The Africans finished third in the last edition.

The Americans will face the winner of the second quarter-final encounter between Poland and North Korea in the semifinal for a chance to play in the final.

Eguavoen sends message to Flamingos

Legit.ng reported that Austin Eguavoen sent a message to Flamingos after they won their three Group A games to progress to the quarter-final of the U17 Women's World Cup.

The NFF technical adviser and Super Eagles interim head coach applauded the Bankole Olowookere-led team and claimed they are a testament to Nigeria's talents.

Flamingos won first three games

Legit.ng reported that the Flamingos won their opening three games against New Zealand and Ecuador in the 2024 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in the Dominican Republic.

The young Nigerians thrashed Oceanian 4-1 in their opening fixture before crushing the South Americans 4-0 in the second game to progress to the quarter-final. They beat the host via a narrow 1-0 score.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng