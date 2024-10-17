The Confederation of African Football is looking to quickly hand out a judgment on the airport incident involving Nigeria and Libya

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were left stranded upon arrival at the Al Abaq airport for their qualification clash in Libya

CAF has reportedly set up a panel to probe the unsavoury incident that occurred with the Nigerian team in Libya

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is moving swiftly toward issuing a verdict on the airport fiasco involving the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Libya.

Members of the Nigerian team contingent were left stranded upon their arrival at the Al Abaq airport in Libya for what was supposed to be a reverse fixture of the ongoing 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification clash.

The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) officials failed to welcome the Super Eagles into their country and largely left them at the ill-equipped airport, where members of the team spent about 20 hours without access to food or drinks.

This unacceptable treatment led CAF to issue a strongly worded statement condemning the actions of the LFF and pledging swift action to ensure appropriate sanctions are imposed.

According to a report from Score Nigeria, a hearing date has been set, and new details have emerged regarding the composition of CAF’s disciplinary committee tasked with handling the case.

CAF panel for Nigeria vs Libya probe surfaces

A report from Soccernet indicates that the disciplinary committee formed by CAF to address the troubling airport incident comprises notable members, including Vice-President Jane Njeri Onyango from Kenya, Norman Arendse from South Africa, and Mohamed Mostafa El-Mashta from Egypt, along with representatives from Chad, Lesotho, Niger, Uganda, and Sierra Leone.

This panel will investigate the incident and determine any necessary disciplinary actions before the upcoming AFCON qualification fixtures.

Sanctions Libya could face after airport saga

Legit.ng in another report detailed possible sanctions the Libyan team could face following their airport hostage ordeal against the Super Eagles.

The Mediterranean Knights' FA left the Nigerian team unattended at the Al Abraq airport for about 20 hours.

Article 31 of CAF’s rulebook outlines the reception requirements expected of a host in a qualification fixture, which Libya clearly violated.

