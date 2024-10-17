The 2024 instalment of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) prestigious annual awards is on the horizon

Several players, including Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman, among others, are expected to be present at the ceremony

A recent report detailing that CAF has announced a location for the 2024 edition of the prestigious award ceremony has surfaced

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced that the 2024 edition of the CAF Awards will be held in Morocco.

The prestigious ceremony, which regularly features some of Africa’s footballing elite, is scheduled to take place in the vibrant city of Marrakech.

Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen makes a speech at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards 2023 in the Moroccan city of Marrakech on December 11, 2023. Image: Abu Adem Muhammed.

Source: Getty Images

According to a report from Africa Soccer, this marks the third consecutive year that Morocco will host the event, further solidifying the country's growing influence in African football.

Recently, Morocco was also chosen to host the CAF Women's Champions League, underlining its expanding role in the continent’s football scene.

The CAF Awards are set for December 16, with final details of the event expected to be released soon.

In addition to hosting this prestigious event, Morocco has also launched a joint bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal, signalling its ambition to become a central hub for major CAF and international football events.

2023 CAF Award winners

The 2023 CAF Awards were headlined by Nigerian stars Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala, who took home the honours for Best Player in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively.

According to Vanguard News, Morocco’s Walid Regragui was named CAF’s Best Coach of the Year in the men’s category, while South Africa’s Desiree Ellis won the Best Coach award in the women’s category.

Senegal’s Lamine Camara secured the CAF Young Player of the Year award, and Moroccan talent Nesryne El Chad claimed the inaugural CAF Women’s Young Player of the Year title.

Looking ahead, the 2024 edition is expected to see new faces take the spotlight, with Nigeria's Ademola Lookman tipped as a strong contender for the Men’s Player of the Year award.

Adebayor tips Guirassy for CAF Award

Legit.ng earlier reported that Togolese legend, Emmanuel Adebayor, tipped Guinean striker Serhou Guirassy to win the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award.

The former Arsenal forward believes Guirassy is the most deserving candidate for the prestigious accolade. The France-born striker secured second place in the Bundesliga Golden Boot race, narrowly trailing behind the prolific Harry Kane.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng