The international future of George Illenikhena is up in the air amid his impressive start to the new football season

The Monaco forward is eligible to represent both the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the French national team

A recent report detailing that the French Football Federation are looking to convince the Monaco youngster to represent Les Bleus ahead of Nigeria has surfaced

George Illenikhena's international future is once again in the spotlight as the October international window approaches.

The Monaco forward, who has continued to impress since joining the Ligue 1 club, has attracted significant interest from both the Nigerian national team and France.

Born in Nigeria to Nigerian parents, Illenikhena moved to France at the tender age of three.

George Illenikhena poses for a photo with his Player of the Match trophy during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Monaco and FC Barcelona at Stade Louis II. Image: Chris Ricco.

Since then, he has developed into a remarkable attacking talent, making a name for himself as a lethal forward after rising through the ranks at Amiens and later Royal Antwerp.

Illenikhena drew attention once more after scoring a brilliant goal that secured Barcelona's first victory of the season under new manager Hans-Dieter Flick.

Amid the 18-year-old's outstanding form, a report from RMC Sports suggests that the French national team is considering including him in their upcoming squad for international fixtures.

France set to battle Nigeria for Illenikhena

According to the report, the France Football Federation (FFF) are closely monitoring Illenikhena and aim to naturalise him.

Hubert Fournier, the Federation's National Technical Director (DTN), is managing the process, with progress anticipated by early 2025.

However, they face stiff competition from Nigeria, as a report from OwnGoalNigeria indicates that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has already approached the young forward about representing Nigeria.

The Monaco forward is expected to make a decision about his international future soon.

It should be noted that the chances of Illenikhena choosing to represent Nigeria appear to have diminished, especially following the approach from the French national team.

The 18-year-old, who holds the record as the youngest goalscorer in Ligue 2, will need to make a decision on his international future in the near future.

Illenikhena scores Barcelona

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Illenikhena scored a goal against Barcelona.

The young striker, who was played through on goal by Vanderson Oliveira, raced through the Catalan club’s defence before finishing past the onrushing Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

