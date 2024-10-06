Ahmed Musa has returned to the Nigerian Professional Football League as he officially joins Kano Pillars on a temporary contract

The Super Eagles captain will begin his third spell with the Kano outfit when they take on Sunshine Stars in an NPFL fixture

Musa rejoins Sai Masu Gida where he played between 2009 and 2010 and then in 2021, after leaving Al Nassr

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa will begin his third spell at Nigeria Professional Football League club Kano Pillars.

Musa, who has been without a club since leaving Turkish outfit Sivasspor in January, rejoined his former team in Kano.

Head coach Usman Aballah will count on the Nigerian international's experience as the team hopes to claim all three points against visitors Sunshine Stars.

Ahmed Musa has returned to NPFL club Kano Pillars. Photo: Lars Baron.

Source: Getty Images

Pillars have managed just one win in four games this season and head into Sunday's fixture in 14th position.

Musa took to social media earlier to hint about his possible return to the Nigerian League when he sought fan suggestions.

He shared an image with the logo of all 2024/2025 NPFL clubs and asked his fans to choose where he should play next.

It is not the first time Musa will feature for Kano Pillars, where he played between 2009 and 2010.

Musa returned to the club for a short spell in 2021 after he left Saudi outfit Al Nassr.

Is Ahmed Musa still the Super Eagles captain?

In May 2024, the then-Super Eagles head coach, Finidi George, clarified the stance over the Super Eagles coaching position.

While addressing rumours that he had stripped William Troost-Ekong of the Super Eagles captaincy, Finidi said via Own Goal:

"We are not stripping captaincy from Ekong because the reports say 'Finidi wants to strip Ekong'.

"I cannot do that, Ekong is our captain, Omeruo is also captain, Musa is captain, he's not around, Ekong not around."

Odegbami warns Musa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian football legend Segun Odegbami warned Ahmed Musa about his proposed return to the Nigerian Professional Football League.

Football legend and analyst Segun Odegbami urged the AFCON 2013 winner to desist from returning to the local league to end his career as others have failed in the path.

Odegbami claimed it is risky to want to use the adventure to get back into that national team squad for AFCON 2025.

