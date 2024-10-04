Tosin Adarabioyo was not included in the England squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League clashes against Greece and Finland

The Chelsea defender was also left out of the Three Lions squad for the Euro 2024, raising concerns over his future

He is said to be considering a possible switch of allegiance to possibly play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria

Having been left out of the England squad for the UEFA Nations League clashes against Greece and Finland, Chelsea star Tosin Adarabioyo has left the door open to the Super Eagles.

The 27-year-old also failed to make the Three Lions squad for Euro 2024, fuelling rumours he could reconsider his international allegiance.

Adarabioyo was born in London to Nigerian parents and is eligible to play for the African nation through descent.

Tosin Adarabioyo could switch allegiance to play for Nigeria. Photo: Darren Walsh.

Earlier reports claimed that the former Fulham star turned down the NFF's initial approach to represent the Super Eagles but opened the door to a potential call-up in 2020.

Supers Eagles a viable option for Adarabioyo

He expressed his desire to play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with either England or Nigeria, Soccernet reports.

After failing to earn a call-up from England, the former Manchester City academy star seems ready to don the green and white of Nigeria.

England boss Lee Carsley opted for Marc Guehi, John Stones, and Ezri Konsa in his defensive options, with Adarabioyo notably absent.

The centre-back has managed just two Premier League games for Chelsea this season, and there are concerns over his playing time.

Despite his impressive time at Fulham, when he attracted interest from several top clubs, including AC Milan, Newcastle United, and Manchester United, Adarabioyo was still left out of the England squad.

The reasons for his omission from the England national team remain unclear; however, he is expected to switch allegiances to Nigeria.

