Relief for ten Hag As Premier League Approve Nigerian Star's Move From Arsenal to Man United
- Chido Obi Martin has completed his move from Arsenal to Manchester United weeks after the window shut
- The youngster’s much-anticipated transfer has been completed after the Premier League approved it
- Chido Obi is eligible to represent three countries, Denmark, England and the Super Eagles of Nigeria
Erik ten Hag can breathe a sigh of relief after Nigerian youngster Chido Obi Martin finally completed his move to Manchester United from Arsenal.
Ten Hag is under pressure at Old Trafford after a poor start to the season where United are mid-table in the Premier League and failed to beat Twente in the UEFA Europa League.
According to Marca, new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe had earmarked the Dutch for a sack at the end of last season, but he saved himself by winning the FA Cup.
Chido Obi completes Man Utd move
Chido Obi decided to leave Arsenal academy at the end of last season and chose Manchester United as his next destination despite having interest from multiple clubs.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the move had dragged through the summer but has now been completed after the Premier League approved it.
The 16-year-old had completed his medicals earlier in the summer while waiting for the league's five-step verification process, as he is seen as a big part of the Red Devil's future.
He will be allowed some time to regain full fitness and adapt to his new surroundings and could be called up to the senior team when he is up to speed.
He is eligible to represent three countries internationally, including the Super Eagles of Nigeria, having also played for England and Denmark’s youth teams.
Obi came through the ranks at Danish club KB before joining Arsenal academy at Hale End in 2022. He scored an impressive 32 goals in 18 games last season.
Two Nigerians named for Austrian camp
Legit.ng previously reported that two Nigerian players made Austria's camp for the training of youngsters overseen by former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick.
The European country hosts a yearly development training for teenagers and in the third edition, Nigerian youngsters Oghenetejiri Adejenughure and Oluwaseun Adewumi made the cut.
