Turkish Giants Galatasaray Confirm Signing of Another Nigerian Football Star

Galatasaray have announced the signing of Oluwatosin Demehin, who impressed with French club Reims for two years

The Nigerian international is billed to become one of the key players at the club, and she has been handed the No.4 shirt

Demehin was part of the Super Falcons squad at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France, where Nigeria crashed out in the group stage

Turkish giants Galatasaray have confirmed the signing of the impressive Super Falcons defender Oluwatosin Demehin.

This comes barely three weeks after the Istanbul-based outfit completed a season-long loan move for embattled Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Demehin joined the club on a year deal after seeing off her contract with French side Stade de Reims.

Galatasaray have confirmed the signing of Oluwatosin Demehin. Photo: Elsa.

Source: Getty Images

The defender started her professional career in 2020 with local club Sunshine Stars of Akure and then moved to Rivers Angels one year later.

After one season with the Port Harcourt-based side, Demehin moved to France in 2022 to join the Reims women's team.

Demehin joins Galatasaray

After two successful years with the French club Reims, she is set to bring her defensive prowess to Turkey.

Vanguard reports that the versatile defender will wear the No. 4 jersey for Galatasaray.

Demehin was part of the Super Falcons squad for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France, where Nigeria failed to advance past the group phase.

She had been out of action for seven months due to injury but recovered to join her teammates at the Summer Games.

Her compatriot Victor Osimhen joined the club earlier in September after head coach Antonio Conte froze the Super Eagles striker out of the first team.

Osimhen hails Galatasaray fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen reached out to Galatasaray fans following their victory over Super Lig rivals Fenerbahce on Sunday.

Having missed out on their game against Gaziantep, the Super Eagles forward returned to action and was decent in their 3-1 win against Jose Mourinho's side.

Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic scored an own goal to put the visitors ahead in the first 20 minutes of the intense encounter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng