Antonio Conte seems to be taking a jibe at Nigerian international Victor Osimhen, who is on loan at Galatasaray

The tactician who froze the Nigerian international out of Napoli's first team says it is always about teamwork

Conte's Napoli are top of the Serie A standings following their massive victory away at Cagliari on Sunday

Napoli registered a 4-0 win over Cagliari to go top of the Serie A standings, and manager Antonio Conte stated that the team must maintain focus.

Romelu Lukaku scored a goal and provided two assists in the encounter, and the tactician commended his players for their teamwork.

Conte stated that the team must focus as a group and emphasised that egotism must not be tolerated.

Antonio Conte froze Victor Osimhen out of the Napoli first team. Photo: Ciro De Luca.

Source: Getty Images

This comes barely two weeks after Nigerian international Victor Osimhen left the team to join Galatasaray on loan.

The Italian manager froze Osimhen out of the Napoli first team, forcing the striker to seek top football elsewhere.

The Nigerian international made his debut for the Turkish club Galatasaray on Saturday and provided an assist in their 5-0 win.

On the other hand, Napoli are top of the league table with 9 points after claiming their third win of the season. Conte maintained that the team comes ahead of every individual.

The tactician said via One Football:

"The crucial thing is a focus on ‘us’, we need to get rid of ‘I’ and egotism. You get nowhere with individuals, the team lets you win or lose.

"Obviously, a team with talented players has to get the best out of them, but the good of the team always comes first.

"You have to eliminate the type of player that works with the I, because I do not get along with them.

"I have not changed, we must work and the only way I know to achieve success is through hard work.”

Osimhen rated better than Icardi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Turkish football manager Reha Kapsal analysed the impact of Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi on the pitch of play.

Osimhen recently became Icardi's teammate after the Nigerian international joined Galatasaray on loan from Italian outfit Napoli.

The arrival of the Super Eagles forward has added more potency to the club's attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng