Super Eagles star Victor Boniface is one of the best strikers in the German Bundesliga

The Nigerian contributed to helping Bayer Leverkusen win their first-ever title last season

He has named two other strikers he looks up to and learn from in the German league

Victor Boniface is one of the best strikers in the German Bundesliga but still has two forwards in the league that he admits he looks up to and learns from.

Boniface was pivotal in Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten run to their first league title last season, scoring 14 goals and providing nine more assists in 23 games.

Victor Boniface lifts the DFB Super Cup trophy after Bayer Leverkusen beat Stuttgart. Photo by Jorg Schuler.

Source: Getty Images

Perennial winners Bayern Munich finished third, while in another surprising season, VfB Stuttgart finished second, thus qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Boniface names Bundesliga role models

As noted by Transfermarkt, the Super Eagles star finished behind five strikers in the Bundesliga scorers chart last season, including Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane and Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy.

Speaking to bundesliga.com after an incredible first season, he analysed the strengths of Kane and Guirassy, with the Englishman also playing for the first time in Germany last season.

“I think for Harry Kane, it is the goalscoring ability. In the box, he is deadly. When he has a chance in the box, he is deadly. For Guirassy, it is going behind in the box,” he said.

He refused to accept that he is on the level of the two forwards and added that he learns a lot from them as he is still learning to improve.

“I am still young, I am still learning from people like them. So, I think I have a lot to learn when it comes to that area. To be deadly. When I have four or five chances, I should score at least four. I am still learning, I am trying to get to that point,” he said.

“I learned a lot from these guys because I watched a lot of them before, but now I am focusing on myself.

There will be pressure on Leverkusen to defend their title. Challenger Bayern Munich appointed Vincent Kompany after parting ways with Thomas Tuchel.

Alonso praises Victor Boniface

Legit.ng reported that Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso praises Victor Boniface for how he managed his holiday to regain fitness and maintain shape ahead of the new season.

The Super Eagles striker turned down multiple offers, including those from the Premier League, as Die Werkself brace for the defence of their Bundesliga title this season.

Source: Legit.ng