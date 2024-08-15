Mikel Obi and his Russian lover Olga Diyachenko welcomed their twin daughters in 2015, and fans are excited about the pair

The former Super Eagles star, who is now into punditry and podcasts, has always shared pictures and videos of the kids' activities

Mikel and Olga's love story began in 2014 during the time the Nigerian international played for Premier League club Chelsea

Although he has recently delved into punditry and podcasts, fans have noticed the rapid growth of Mikel Obi's twin daughters.

Some Nigerians have continued to use Mikel's case as a point of contact as they pray to birth twins.

What are twins called in Nigeria?

Hausas' refer to twins as "Tagwaye", Yorubas' "Ibeji" or "Ejire", while the Igbos call them as "Ejima".

Mikel Obi has continued to share updates on his twin daughters Ava and Mia. Photo: mikel_john_obi.

Source: Instagram

Mikel was at the Chelsea English club in 2015 when his Russian girlfriend Olga Diyachenko gave birth to their twins.

The lovers, who met in January 2014, named their adorable kids Ava and Mia.

Olga is the daughter of Russian billionaire Oleg Diyachenko.

She disclosed how they met, saying the Nigerian football legend lived in the same facility as her parents.

She said, as per Daily Post:

“Mikel used to be my parents neighbor. We lived there for 5 years.

“As my parentts were leaving the flat, I dropped off the keys at his flat and that was how we met and started off as friends and then grew into lovers.

Since then, the parents have always shared photos of their girls on social media, and fans are excited about what they are growing to become.

@bestbassey26 wrote:

"Lovely family sir i wish u happy home."

iambig_sele added:

"It’s inspiring anytime I get to watch your posts, especially those with your two lovely girls, as a father of very young twin girls of just 3months too, there’s a lot of inspiration from the level of love you show to your kids>"

icheleku_accessories asked:

"@mikel_john_obi why don't you tell your story in a book or a movie?"

