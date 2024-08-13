Ademola Lookman is excited ahead of the UEFA Super Cup clash involving Italian side Atalanta and Spanish club Real Madrid

The 26-year-old scored a hat-trick in the Europa League final to help his Atalanta side to the title at the end of last season

He admitted that Real Madrid are one of the best teams in world football and that such a game is a dream of any player

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman is excited ahead of the UEFA Super Cup showdown between Atalanta and Real Madrid.

The reigning Champions League winner Madrid will battle the Europa League champions on Wednesday in a Super Cup clash.

La Dea will take on Los Blancos on Wednesday night in Warsaw and Lookman who netted a hattrick in the Europa League final believes his side can win the tie.

Ademola Lookman is excited to face Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup showdown.

According to Cyber Reporters, the Super Eagles star declared that the Spanish gaints are the greatest team in world football, however his Italian side can spring surprises.

He stated that such a game is what any player would dream of, adding that it is another moment to create history.

Lookman told Tribal Football:

“Wonderful, these are the games you want to play since you were a child. Finally the moment has come, we won the Europa League and we will now play for another trophy.

“We don’t need great motivation, we will face a top team and it’s an appointment with history.

"They are the greatest team in the world in football, it will be an exciting chapter, an exciting opportunity for everyone. We can’t wait to hear it.”

Real Madrid on the verge of new record

Legit.ng earlier reported that should the Spanish champions triumph in the UEFA Super Cup this Wednesday, they will make history as the team with the most victories in the competition, claiming their sixth title.

Currently tied with FC Barcelona and AC Milan at five wins each, Real Madrid have the chance to surpass their eternal rivals and secure a record sixth trophy.

A victory would make Carlo Ancelotti the most successful coach in UEFA Super Cup history, surpassing Pep Guardiola, with whom he is currently tied at four wins each.

