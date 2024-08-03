Nigerian football legend Nwankwo Kanu celebrated his 48th birthday two days ago on August 1

The former footballer shared his happiness in a unique way by visiting a heart patient hospital

The former Arsenal star reaches out to the need through his Kanu Heart Foundation

Nwankwo Kanu is a special man with a special heart, and he showed this by celebrating his birthday with patients at the hospital and sharing gifts with them.

The retired Nigerian football legend suffered from a congenital heart problem but overcame it to have a great football career, becoming one of the greatest footballers out of Africa.

Nwankwo Kanu with a kid at the 2022 FIFA Legends Fan Activity in London. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

In 2000, he set up the Kanu Heart Foundation to cater to the needs of children with heart diseases similar to what he suffered, and it has impacted thousands of lives through the initiative.

Kanu celebrates his birthday at hospital

The former Arsenal striker turned 48 on August 1 and was celebrated by football fraternities worldwide, including the Super Eagles and the Premier League.

However, he has extended a heart of celebration towards the needy in the society. As seen in a video shared on his social media pages, he visited patients at the Lagos State Hospital cardiac unit.

The 2008 FA Cup winner shared gift items, including cash, with the patients, young and old, and all smiled as he walked out. It was obvious that he felt fulfilled celebrating his day with them.

The 48-year-old is committed to helping people with heart problems. On World Heart Day (September 28) in 2022, he admitted that he dreamed of building a cardiac hospital.

“Our dream in the Kanu Heart Foundation is to build a cardiac specialist centre in Nigeria to save Nigerians, especially indigent children with cardiac ailments, but it is not what Kanu can do alone now,” he said via Premium Times.

“We need support from governments, corporate bodies, well-meaning Nigerians to achieve it.”

Kanu features in Arsenal's kit launch

Legit.ng reported that Kanu featured in Arsenal’s launch of their black-themed away kit, which takes inspiration from the club's African community.

The video, which was shot in Freetown, Sierra Leone, had the legendary forward in one of the scenes. He is one of the biggest African footballers to play for the club.

Source: Legit.ng