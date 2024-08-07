Asisat Oshoala had a disappointing campaign at the Paris 2024 Olympics women's football

The former Barcelona star returned to Nigeria and is currently training at her former club

Social media users have lamented the state of the school environment where she was training

Asisat Oshoala is back in Nigeria and training with her former club, FC Robo, after a disappointing campaign at the Paris 2024 Olympics women's football event.

Oshoala and the Super Falcons crashed out in the group stage after losing all three games to Brazil, Spain, and Japan in their first Olympics since the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

Asisat Oshoala sharing a moment with fans after Super Falcons lost to Japan at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Photo by Romain Perrocheau/AFP.

She was benched for the opening day defeat to Brazil and started both games against Spain and Japan but failed to record a shot on target despite playing 133 minutes.

Fans hit out at Oshoala

Oshoala played for Robo FC in Lagos before she became famous and moved to Europe. After her Olympics campaign, she's in Nigeria, stepping up fitness with her former side.

As seen in a video shared on social media, she joined their training somewhere in Lagos, Nigeria. While some netizens praise her humility for not forgetting her roots, others have different concerns.

The dilapidated state of the school where the training was held was of utmost concern for some fans, who claimed she should renovate it out of her pockets.

A few others disagreed, claiming it is the government's responsibility to take care of public facilities, adding that the reactions to her were based on her outing at the Olympics.

@Oscarfranklincf wrote:

“Why is that place still looking like that? A little renovation will do sha.”

@BShotayo wrote:

“Agba Baller suppose don elevate this team… Like the training ground suppose don get levels pass this🤗”

@Mr_Ottah wrote:

“Make she build better field for them nau, she can do it 😂😂😂”

Robo Queens have produced some elite players in Nigeria, including Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade and Esther Sunday.

Oshoala dreams of Olympics in Africa

Legit.ng reported that Asisat Oshoala dreams of an Olympic tournament on African soil after watching the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games.

The continent has yet to host the event in its 128-year history, but the Bay FC striker believes the African culture will beautify the event after the controversies surrounding the opening ceremony.

