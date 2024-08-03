Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen is the most in demand striker in the summer transfer window

He has concrete interest from top clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, and London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal

The Nigerian’s release clause at Napoli has proven to be a stumbling block to his transfer to a new club

The striker market this summer is one of the hottest and most expensive, with most top European clubs aiming to bolster their attack ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Premier League rivals Chelsea and Arsenal have been making enquiries into possible signings to improve their squad to the number nine position and will most likely make a signing.

Strikers in the transfer market

1. Victor Osimhen

Osimhen is the most in-demand forward in football right now and has a release clause of £113 million, which was inserted into his deal when he extended his contract last summer. According to Radio Radio, Arsenal joined Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in the race for his signature as he wanted to leave Napoli.

2. Romelu Lukaku

The Belgian’s future is somehow linked to Osimhen as his preferred destination, Napoli, will have to sell the Nigerian to raise funds to sign Lukaku from Chelsea. The clubs discussed a potential swap deal, but it was debunked by Roberto Calenda.

3. Viktor Gyokeres

The Swedish striker shone for Sporting CP last season. As noted by Transfermarkt, he scored 43 goals in 50 games to help the club to a Portuguese league and cup double. Arsenal are one of the interested clubs, and it is believed £60mil should be enough to sign him.

4. Jonathan David

The Canadian striker is not pushing for a move away from Lille but is on of the list of top European clubs. According to The Athletic, Chelsea contacted his representatives to inquire about a move in June, but nothing concrete has moved since then.

5. Ivan Toney

Toney was one of the most sought-after strikers in the summer of 2023 and was poised for a move, but an eight-month betting ban stopped it. He returned to action in January, but interest in him has cooled due to Brentford’s asking price. As noted by FourFourTwo, Brentford are yet to receive an offer.

