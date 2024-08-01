Shola Shoretire has confirmed his exit from English Premier League club Manchester United, where he started his senior career

The attacking midfielder has joined Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong at Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki ahead of next season

He was United's youngest player to appear in a European competition after featuring against Real Sociedad in the Europa League

Nigeria-eligible star Shola Shoretire has left English Club Manchester United following the expiration of his contract with the club.

The 20-year-old attacker, who had been with the club since the age of 9, is now a teammate of Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong at PAOK Thessaloniki of Greece.

Shoretire made only three appearances for United's senior team after he got promoted in 2021.

He was sent on a season-long loan to Bolton Wanderers last season, where he made 16 appearances and scored one goal.

The star officially joins Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki where he will continue his professional footballing career.

United confirmed his departure in a club statement:

“The forward has accepted the chance of a fresh challenge in Thessaloniki, with the club that dramatically won the Greek Super League title in 2023/24.

“Shola arrived in his new home to complete the formalities of the transfer and has now been officially unveiled.

“United will receive a compensation fee due to Shoretire’s time in the Academy.

“The 20-year-old made his Premier League debut as a substitute against Newcastle United in 2021.

“He is currently our youngest player to appear in European competition after featuring against Real Sociedad in the Europa League soon afterwards."

Soretire eligible for Nigeria

Although the lad has featured for England national youth teams at different levels, he is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

He was born to an English father and a Nigerian mother.

More Injury troubles for United

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United's pre-season tour of the United States has brought more injury concerns, with Marcus Rashford and Antony both leaving the field during the 3-2 win over Real Betis.

Goals from Rashford, Amad Diallo, and Casemiro were enough as Erik ten Hag's side secured the victory in San Diego.

Rashford suffered an apparent ankle injury around the hour mark when Betis midfielder Sergi Altimira stepped on his right foot.

