The Nigeria Football Federation seems to have settled for Eric Chelle to become the new Super Eagles coach

After Finidi George resigned from the plum job, the NFF announced that an expatriate would be appointed to take charge

AFCON 2025 qualifiers begin in September, and reports have it that the new coach has already submitted the list of his invitees

The Nigeria Football Federation has reportedly agreed terms with Mali tactician Eric Chelle to become the new Super Eagles coach ahead of the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The football house has finally made a decision, having earlier announced that an expatriate would be appointed as Finidi George's replacement.

Finidi announced his resignation after a poor performance in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, in which Nigeria managed a draw with South Africa before losing to Benin.

The Nigeria Football Federation is set to announce Eric Chelle as the new Super Eagles coach. Photo: Sia KAMBOU.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria Football Federation made it clear that a foreigner would be engaged to lead the team according to Own Goal Nigeria; that seems to have been sorted.

According to the website, NFF president Ibrahim Gusau stated that all terms with the incoming Super Eagles coach have been sorted out.

Further reports that Chelle was selected from a shortlist of three, which includes Tom Saintfiet and Steve McClaren.

Nigeria begin their quest to qualify for the 2025 AFCON tournament on September 7 when they take on neighbours Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

It was gathered that the new head coach has already submitted the names of invitees for the first leg of the cracker with the Super Eagles at home.

When NFF quizzed Tom Saintfiet

Meanwhile, Gambian national team head coach Tom Saintfiet has been in negotiations for the plum job.

It was gathered that members of the NFF technical committee grilled the 51-year-old Belgian in a virtual interview.

Saintfiet is currently in charge of the Philippines national football team after he was appointed in February 2024.

Herve Renard linked with Super Eagles job

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NFF were eyeing Herve Renard as the next Super Eagles boss, but their interest may have encountered an obstacle before it became substantial.

The Super Eagles managerial position became vacant after ex-international Finidi George resigned after leading the team to two disappointing games as permanent boss.

NFF offered €2 million to Renard, who is currently in charge of the French Women's team, outbidding Egypt, which offered a slightly lower salary.

Source: Legit.ng