The Super Falcons lost 1-0 to Canada in their preparation game for the Paris 2024 Olympics

The Nigerian women won 5-4 on penalties as earlier agreed and flew to France afterwards

Four players experienced a scary moment when they arrived at the team's hotel in Bordeaux

The Super Falcons arrived in France yesterday ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, but some players experienced a scary moment at the team's hotel in Bordeaux.

Nigeria camped in Spain to prepare for the tournament under the guidance of American head coach Randy Waldrum and played a behind-closed-doors friendly against defending champion Canada.

As noted by Soccernet, Canada won 1-0 in regulation time, but the Falcons won 5-4 on penalties, as earlier agreed, regardless of the outcome of the match in 90 minutes.

Super Falcons stars trapped in the elevator

The team flew to France after their game against Canada, where they will camp and train in Bordeaux for the group phase of the tournament.

As seen in a video recirculated on social media by OJB Sports, some players, including Asisat Oshoala and Tochukwu Oluehi, were trapped in the elevator for a few minutes.

One of them swore never to use the elevator again and opted for the stairs after the experience. The elevator opened minutes later, and they proceeded to their rooms.

Nigerians react

In other news, the four members of the alternate squad, Alani Jumoke, Ademola Morufat, Gift Monday and Regina Otu, have returned to Nigeria from France.

They were named in the squad in case of injuries, with only Ifeoma Onumonu replacing Halimotu Ayinde, whose injury ruled her out of the Olympics.

Nigeria's opponents in that group stage in their first Olympics in 16 years are world champions France, South American heavyweights Brazil and Japan.

