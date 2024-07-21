Nigerians React as Super Falcons Get Stuck in Elevator Days Before Paris Olympics
- The Super Falcons lost 1-0 to Canada in their preparation game for the Paris 2024 Olympics
- The Nigerian women won 5-4 on penalties as earlier agreed and flew to France afterwards
- Four players experienced a scary moment when they arrived at the team's hotel in Bordeaux
The Super Falcons arrived in France yesterday ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, but some players experienced a scary moment at the team's hotel in Bordeaux.
Nigeria camped in Spain to prepare for the tournament under the guidance of American head coach Randy Waldrum and played a behind-closed-doors friendly against defending champion Canada.
As noted by Soccernet, Canada won 1-0 in regulation time, but the Falcons won 5-4 on penalties, as earlier agreed, regardless of the outcome of the match in 90 minutes.
Super Falcons stars trapped in the elevator
The team flew to France after their game against Canada, where they will camp and train in Bordeaux for the group phase of the tournament.
As seen in a video recirculated on social media by OJB Sports, some players, including Asisat Oshoala and Tochukwu Oluehi, were trapped in the elevator for a few minutes.
One of them swore never to use the elevator again and opted for the stairs after the experience. The elevator opened minutes later, and they proceeded to their rooms.
Nigerians react
@TemitayoOdunewu replied:
“This girls are cruise love watching them like this”
@Dave_Lummy5 replied:
“Glad they took it otherwise. Kanu though…”
@Initheking wrote:
“I love how they are just enjoying themselves and catching cruise while at it. No pressure!! Play what you can and enjoy the city. When the federation decides to take football administration properly, we'd know.”
In other news, the four members of the alternate squad, Alani Jumoke, Ademola Morufat, Gift Monday and Regina Otu, have returned to Nigeria from France.
They were named in the squad in case of injuries, with only Ifeoma Onumonu replacing Halimotu Ayinde, whose injury ruled her out of the Olympics.
Nigeria's opponents in that group stage in their first Olympics in 16 years are world champions France, South American heavyweights Brazil and Japan.
Toni Payne joins Everton
In other news, Legit.ng reported that Super Falcons star Toni Payne joined Everton after leaving Sevilla, where he spent six years, and joined the Barclays Women's Super League side.
Payne's first European adventure was with Ajax Women, where she spent only one season before moving to Spain. She was part of the Falcons squad at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
