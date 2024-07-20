Samuel Eto'o has flaunted his beautiful daughters on social media, and fans have continued to react

The Cameroonian football legend and former Barcelona star has five children, and four of them are girls

Eto's son Etienne is also a professional football player, as he had stints with some lower clubs in Spain

Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o has sent tongues wagging after posting a clip showing two of his beautiful daughters.

In 2014, the legendary striker walked down the aisle with Tra Lou Georgette, the mother of his children, after ten years of their relationship.

The former Barcelona star married the Ivorian beauty in a low-key ceremony after proposing to her with a 500,000 Euro diamond ring, Bella Naija reports.

Samuel Eto'o was spotted with two of his beautiful daughters. Photo Credit: Sportinfoto.

Eto'o has five children, including four daughters, Annie, Lynn, Siena, and Maelle. His son Etienne played professionally, having stints with lower clubs in Spain.

Meanwhile, footage of two of his daughters has gone viral on the internet, with fans applauding the former Chelsea forward.

Eto'o was seen smiling as he held the beauties around their shoulders. Fans have continued to react to the clip.

Eto'o retired from professional football in 2019 and mentioned that it was the mark of a new beginning.

He light-heartedly mentioned that he needed rest, considering that he had been running for 19 years.

When Asamoah Gyan hailed Eto'o

Legit.ng earlier reported that legendary Ghanaian footballer Asamoah , one of Africa's greatest players, after winning the FECAFOOT elections.

The African Footballer of the Year, Eto'o, was voted as president of the Cameroonian Football Federation at a keenly contested election in Yaounde.

Gyan celebrated the ex-Barcelona star on his latest achievement and wished him the best as he began a new journey.

