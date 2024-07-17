Real Madrid legend Luka Modric signed a new one-year contract extension with the club today ahead of the new season

Former Super Eagles star Mikel Obi who was at Valdebebas, congratulated the Croatian midfielder

The former Chelsea midfielder also reunited with Carlo Ancelotti and Thibaut Courtois whom he's worked with before

Legendary midfielder Mikel Obi has congratulated Luka Modric after the Croatian extended his contract at Real Madrid for another season until the summer of 2025.

It had been initially announced that Modric, who had been at Madrid since 2013 will leave at the end of last season but later reversed his decision and continued at Santiago Bernabeu.

Two captains Mikel Obi and Luka Modric during the 2018 World Cup group stage match between Nigeria and Croatia. Photo by Richard Heathcote.

The club confirmed the extension in an official statement this morning, and as fans congratulated him, many called for this to be his final season in the club’s colours.

Mikel Obi visits Real Madrid’s training

As seen in a series of images shared on his Instagram page and recirculated on X by Madrid Xtra, the former Super Eagles captain was at Real Madrid’s training complex at Valdebebas.

It remains unclear why he was at the facilities of the 15-time European champions, but from the indications, he enjoyed reuniting with former boss Carlo Ancelotti and teammate Thibaut Courtois.

He joked around with Lucas Vasquez about not liking pre-season, and the Spanish attacker, who is expected to follow Modric's path and sign a contract extension, agreed with him.

In a separate post on his Instagram story, Mikel congratulated former Premier League star Modric on his contract renewal. He observed the training session before leaving the complex.

Mikel Obi and Luka Modric at Real Madrid's training complex. Photo from @mikel_john_obi.

Mikel and Modric were close to being teammates at Chelsea, but the Blues failed to sign him from Tottenham, and he moved to La Liga instead.

