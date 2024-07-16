Kylian Mbappe's mother got emotional during her son's presentation as a new Real Madrid player on July 16

Mbappe finally got his dream move last month after years of speculation that he would dump French giants PSG

At least 80,000 fans thronged Santiago Bernabeu to witness the unveiling of their new number 9 in person

Kylian Mbappe was officially unveiled as a new Real Madrid player on Tuesday, July 16, at a sold-out Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

It has been one of football's worst-kept secrets that Mbappe has long desired to sign for the record European giants.

Kylian Mbappe poses for a photo with his parents, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and former players Zinedine Zidane and Pirri during his presentation on July 16, 2024. Photo by David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

After two years of push and pull, the French captain finally left Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season and inked a five-year deal in what was another maverick move by club President Florentino Perez.

"A dream come true. I am so happy and proud to join the club of my dreams. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now," he said on Instagram then before the start of Euro 2024.

Mbappe's mother gets emotional during presentation

Mbappe walked out to an ecstatic crowd at the Bernabeu, fully draped in his new white colours, with his new number—number 9—emblazoned at the back.

His family joined him in the Spanish capital to celebrate his new milestone. His mother, Fayza Lamari, who also doubles up as his agent, was spotted teary-eyed as Mbappe made his way to the centre of the pitch.

@Pinku Meeana said,

"I am getting very emotional looking at the mother. How proud she is of her son."

While Home of Yoga said,

"She witnessed her son becoming the best version of himself - every parent’s dream."

Mbappe's first competitive game is expected to be on August 14 in the Super Cup final against Atalanta.

