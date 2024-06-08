Police arrest 3 for ‘insulting’ Chinese anthem in Hong Kong

Three people were arrested for turning their backs while the Chinese national anthem was been played

The incident happened in Hong Kong during a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between the city’s team and Iran

Police said it is a crime for anyone to publicly and intentionally insult the national anthem in the country

Hong Kong - Police operatives have arrested three people for disrespecting the Chinese national anthem during a World Cup qualifier match in Hong Kong.

The suspects turned their backs and remained seated while the anthem was played.

Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China but competes in its own name in many international sports, including football.

According to The Guardian, police said two men and a woman were arrested at Hong Kong Stadium on Thursday, June 6.

“Turned their backs toward the pitch and did not stand for the playing of the national anthem”.

“Police stressed that anyone who publicly and intentionally insults the national anthem in any way commits a crime.”

The police disclosed that the three arrested suspects were between the ages of 18 and 31.

They face up to three years in jail if convicted and a fine of HK$50,000 (£5,000/US$6,400).

Hong Kong lost the game to Iran 4-2 with hopes of reaching the next stage of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup completely over.

South China Morning Post reported that the three people were released on bail on Friday morning after being arrested for allegedly insulting the national anthem during a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between the city’s team and Iran.

